SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The case of a now former South Miami-Dade schoolteacher accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl is the latest in a recent string of sex crime arrests involving faculty members in South Florida schools, drawing concerns among parents and the community at large.

7News cameras captured Joseph Edward Tolliver, his head covered with a bedsheet, as he walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, early Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old declined to comment on the charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child that he faces in connection to a relationship he had with a 14-year-old girl.

The teen’s mother, who spoke with 7News on Wednesday, said her child is the victim.

“I know that he was brainwashing my daughter. It’s just sad. How dare you do that to my child?” said the mother, who asked not to be identified. “You knew that you were an adult. You know she was only 14 years old, so why would you do that?”

Police said Tolliver, a physical education teacher at Campbell Drive K-8 Center, went to the student’s home on several occasions and avoided detection by crawling in through her bedroom window.

“Further into the investigation, we found out that only four days ago, the subject went to the victim’s residence where she went inside his vehicle, and once again, they engaged in sexual activity,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome.

When the teen’s mother found out, she went to the police. Tolliver was taken into custody on Tuesday night.

He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

“Sir, you got arrested for some serious charges,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are disturbed by the allegations and are in the process of terminating Tolliver’s employment.

MDPD Director Freddie Ramirez agreed. In a statement, he wrote, “As a father, I am deeply disturbed anytime an educator betrays the public’s trust. Schools are considered to be a safe haven for our children, and us parents entrust the educators with the safety and security of our children.”

Concerned parent Grisel Maria Caballero said she is grappling with the severity of the allegations.

“To know that you bring a child to a school, to a teacher that’s supposed to protect the kids, and they do something like this, it’s very scary,” she said.

The mother of the teen in Tolliver’s case said the suspect’s ultimate punishment will be decided by a higher power.

“I just hope that God gives you forgiveness and that you think about what you did,” she said. “I’m not going to have any hate, because at the end of the day, there is a God, and I’m just going to let Him handle it.”

Tolliver is due back in court March 9.

