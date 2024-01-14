What started as a normal bus ride, quickly took a violent turn when a fight broke out between a North Carolina bus driver and the passenger after passenger asked the driver to let him out the bus.

The North Carolina bus driver was approached by the belligerent passenger. Transit police said that drivers are only allowed to go to scheduled stops.

Officials say that is what made the passenger even more agitated and things got physical.

“Let me off this bus, open this door, open the door,” yelled the passenger at the bus operator.

The driver called dispatch for help. Some operators say in a situations like these it is best to let the passenger off the bus for everyone’s safety.

At one point, other passengers encouraged the operator to fight back which the operator eventually does.

The operator soon took pity on the passenger, “I don’t want to hurt you because you are the passenger.”

Eventually, the man decided to walk to the back of the bus.

It is unknown if the operator is facing any disciplinary actions.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.