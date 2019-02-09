BUILDING BREEZE

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

After a mostly quiet end to the work week, things will begin to change this weekend. As a weak front stalls out over Central Florida, a strong high pressure system will build into the area just north of the area. This will allow that warm ocean breeze to return to the forecast. And with Atlantic moisture pushing into South Florida, anytime isolated showers will return to the forecast today.

But as high pressure strengthens, this will allow the pressure gradient to tighten (a fancy way of saying winds will pick up) bringing breezy to gusty winds to the forecast through this weekend. So the good news is that although we are expecting anytime isolated showers in the forecast today, any shower will be fast-moving so no significant rainfall is expected today or on Sunday!

And while the wind remains on the stronger side, let’s not forget the impact it will have on marine conditions this weekend. As winds continue to build, this will help kick up seas. So a small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters through the weekend while the rip current risk along Atlantic beaches reminds elevated. Although it will be warm enough, this weekend will not be a good one for swimmers.

Onshore winds means temperatures will remain on the moderate side while humidity remains on the high side. So for any cool-temperature seekers out there, you may not necessarily enjoy the next 6-7 days. Temperatures will remain on the mild side and above-average through the upcoming work week. And speaking of next week, Valentine’s Day arrives on Thursday. But you may want to plan for indoors because it looks like some much needed rain finally returns to the forecast.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.