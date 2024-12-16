FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have provided new details about the chain of events leading up to a deputy-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives on Sunday identified the man who was killed in Saturday’s shooting as 64-year-old Robert Drangel.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the area of Southwest 21st Avenue, near the Tri-Rail station.

Authorities said four deputies felt threatened by Drangel who was armed and driving a car stolen from a home on Granville Drive in Tamarac.

Detectives said that’s where Drangel assaulted his estranged wife and another person.

The four deputies involved are on administrative duty while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.

