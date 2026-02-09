WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following an apparent hit-and-run in West Park.

BSO units responded to the scene of the crash along Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 58th Avenue, early Monday morning.

7News cameras captured the cruiser involved in the incident with front-end damage and its driver’s side airbag deployed.

The deputy was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Responding deputies shut down the roadway to traffic while they investigated.

The cruiser has since been towed away from the scene.

If you have any information on this possible hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.