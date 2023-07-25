LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested two people accused of leaving a 3-month-old baby in their car.

Rose Belony, 40, and John Polidor, 43, were both charged with one count of child neglect without great harm.

The two appeared in court Tuesday where a judge ordered that they’d be held on a $15,000 bond.

According to reports, the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. at an Enterprise Rent-a-Car, located at 2200 N. State Road 7.

The baby was in the vehicle for about 30 minutes with the windows rolled up when employees at the Enterprise noticed her and attempted to get her out.

Once the baby was taken out of the car, it took 12 minutes for her body temperature to return to normal.

She has since been reunited with her mother.

It is not known what connection the baby had with the two that were arrested.

