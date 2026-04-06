FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 54-year-old Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic died Sunday morning after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. Steven Lepselter was found unresponsive at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Easter morning.

Deputies and fire rescue personnel responded to a medical call at the airport’s Palm Garage around 6:55 a.m. on April 5. Lepselter was ending a fire watch and preparing to head to a shift in Weston when he was discovered. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

Lepselter served Broward County for more than 19 years, beginning his career with the BSO Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services in January 2007. Throughout his tenure, he worked in several specialized divisions, including the airport, seaport, hazardous materials, air rescue and the training division.

In his role within the training division, Lepselter was known for his commitment to mentoring and shaping the next generation of firefighters and paramedics. He was described by the department as providing expert care and reassurance to people during significant times of need.

Sheriff Gregory Tony issued a statement honoring Lepselter’s career and the impact he had on his colleagues. Tony noted that the firefighter exemplified the values of the agency by prioritizing the needs of the community and his team.

“This loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Lepselter is deeply felt across our entire organization. Moments like this affect each of us in different ways,” Tony said. “He will be remembered not only for his commitment to the mission, but also for the lasting impact he had on those who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

Funeral and memorial arrangements for Lepselter are currently pending.

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