(WSVN) - The weekend has arrived and overall we’re in for nice conditions, although it will feel more like summer instead of fall.

Highs have consistently topped off at 90F throughout this week in Miami and that trend is likely to continue into this weekend.

We’ll have a strong breeze out of the southeast both days this weekend, keeping it very humid and thus driving peak feels-like temperatures up to around 105F.

That breeze will also lead to a high risk for rip currents throughout the weekend and will make for hazardous boating conditions. Out of the two days, winds will be stronger on Saturday.

Otherwise on our Saturday, look for sunshine and passing clouds with isolated showers and storms possible, especially across northern and inland locations.

Then on Sunday, a front will approach from the north — being pushed in by distant Hurricane Isaias — and will focus the highest rain chances to our north and west. As a result, we’re looking at mostly sunny and dry conditions.

That front slides through on Monday with the potential for an afternoon shower or storm and hot highs in the low 90s.

Then the front will stall to our south, leading to nice weather for the middle of our week. It will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s but at least we’re likely looking at sunny and dry conditions!

Tracking Isaias

Hurricane Isaias remains a powerful, major hurricane as of the 2PM Friday advisory. It is forecast to make landfall late this evening as a major hurricane along the Florida Panhandle coastline.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes and storm surge are all concerns. In some spots, up to 9 feet of water inundation is forecast!

Then the strong will start to gradually weaken as it heads farther inland, but will bring a heavy rain and tornado threat to parts of the Southeast on Saturday.

Then heavy rain will move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday.

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