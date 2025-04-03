Ever since we had the widespread, heavy thunderstorms on Sunday, our weather has been mostly dry and nice since.

The rest of this week will continue with familiar conditions: sunshine, warm temperatures, low rain chances, high humidity and a strong, onshore breeze.

The reason for this copy-and-paste weather pattern is a strong dome of high pressure parked over Florida, blocking fronts and suppressing rain chances.

Overnight tonight, expect scattered clouds to stream in along the southeast wind, which will be sustained up to 10-25 mph while gusts will top 30 mph with the strongest winds by the coast and across the Florida Keys.

This persistent wind will keep low temperatures elevated and very warm for this time of the year into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be fairly similar as it’s been with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will generally reach the mid 80s and rain chances will be low at a 10% chance. Winds will remain breezy across mainland South Florida and rather windy across the Florida Keys.

Heading into the weekend, it looks great! May be a nice idea to head to the beach but the rip current risk will likely remain high, at least through Saturday.

Showers will be hard to come by this time around over the weekend. Instead, it will be filled with sunshine and very warm conditions. Temperatures away from the coast will top the mid to upper 80s both days.

The heat ramps up some more Monday but a front that has been stuck across the middle of the country will finally reach the eastern US early next week. That front reaches South Florida on Tuesday, ushering in the risk for scattered showers and storms.

With a rather big dip in the jet stream pushing that front through, temperatures should turn milder behind it for the middle part of next week.