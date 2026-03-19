South Florida is starting off breezy and a bit cool as a Northerly wind continues to push clouds South through the region. You’ll notice clouds thinning out as the day goes on, allowing for more sunshine this afternoon.

Rain chances stay very low today, but a few quick coastal showers could pop up later, especially along the East coast. Those passing showers may linger into Friday morning before drier air moves in by the afternoon.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70’s, making it feel a bit cooler than what we’ve been used to, especially with the breeze.

Looking ahead, the weekend brings a nice warm-up. High pressure builds in, skies clear out, and temperatures climb back into the mid 80’s. That warm and mostly dry pattern sticks around into early next week. By midweek, a little moisture may return, bringing a small chance for a few spotty showers, but overall, conditions stay pleasant.

As for the wind, the ocean will be rough with strong Northeast winds creating choppy to rough seas, and there’s a high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7