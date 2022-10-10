HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 20 companies in the field of construction will be looking for applicants at a job fair being held in Hollywood.

The event, sponsored by The Generals Club, is scheduled to take place at the Marti Huizenga Boys and Girls Club, located 1111 NW 69th Way, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers encourage anyone looking to learn about jobs, internships and certification opportunities in the construction industry to attend.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes.

There is no need to be a Boys and Girls Club member in order to attend.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Nicole Melendez at nmelendez@bgcbc.org.

