We're diving into a movie inspired by true internet events, Called Bob Trevino Likes It."

Apparently, the web isn’t just for weird cat videos and trolling. It can also be used to find happiness. We sat down with the stars to talk about catfishing and dad jokes.

Barbie Ferreira (as Lily Trevino): “Bob Trevino likes your comment.”

A simple “like” can go a long way.

Barbie Ferreira (as Lily Trevino): “Dad, is this an itemized list of all the expenses of being my father?”

French Stewart (as Robert Trevino): “Yeah.”

Barbie Ferreira (as Lily Trevino): “Dad, there’s baby food on here.”

In the dramedy “Bob Trevino Likes It,” Barbie Ferreira plays lonely gal Lily, who’s abandoned by her father.

So she goes on social media to find him … but gets another Bob instead.

Barbie Ferreira (as Lily Trevino): “This is embrassing. I’m sorry.”

John Leguizamo (as Bob Trevino): “Lily, you’re gonna learn that sometimes in life, [expletive] happens.”

With dad jokes.

Barbie Ferreira: “I like, uh, I’m in a pickle. Oh, you’re rustling my jimmies. I love saying that stuff.”

John Leguizamo: “Rustling my jimmies. Woo!”

Barbie Ferreira: “Yeah, yeah, you’re yanking my chain. So I kind of like Dad sayings. I don’t know if I have any dad jokes off the top of my head.”

Here’s one: Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing!

Barbie Ferreira: “That’s good. I’m stealing that one.”

John Leguizamo: “That’s a definite dad joke.”

There's more where that came from.

John Leguizamo: “Miami 305.”

Barbie Ferreira: “Yeah, I want to go to Miami, bad.”

All punchlines aside, the heartwarming flick touches on something #relatable: the love-hate relationship with the internet.

John Leguizamo: “I mean, they connect, they use social media, but they connect in person, and that’s the value of it. I mean, to me, the social media can be good or bad. It depends how you use it. You can use it, you can DM and meet a lot of interesting people that you’ve always wanted to meet. That, you know, you gotta be careful, you still have to be careful.”

Yes, because catfishing is real.

John Leguizamo: “Maybe I’m too old for that. Maybe I’m not good-looking enough.”

Barbie Ferreira: “I’ve never been catfished, but I grew up on the internet a lot, so I always feel, I kind of feel like at my age I was kind of like the guinea pig of the internet, where it was still like the Wild West out there. The parents didn’t really know what was going on. I think the internet has been just like absolutely wonderful thing in my life and also, like, the worst thing ever. I think that’s the beauty of it.”

John Leguizamo (as Bob Trevino): “We’re all a bit broken, but you know what? You’re going to be fine.”

If you like it and want to see it, “Bob Trevino Likes It” hits theaters Friday.

