HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Gusty conditions across South Florida prompted safety warnings from officials, as some people who were out and about opted to take advantage of the whipping winds.

Some passers-by who spoke with 7News at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Thursday afternoon agreed this isn’t much of a beach day.

No, this is different. This is blow-me-over wind,” said Linda Stein.

Winds blew steadily at 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory remains in place until 8 p.m. on Thursday, and a small craft advisory is en effect until 2 a.m. on Saturday. A gale warning is also in effect until 2 a.m. on Friday.

Beachgoers in Hollywood found it difficult to become comfortable. As for the water, it’s downright dangerous..

“Extremely rough conditions caused by the heavy winds we’ve had for the last couple of days,” said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lt. Wade Rickerson.

It’s a two-flag day on Fort Lauderdale Beach: red for the swimming hazard and purple to warn beachgoers that they might get stung if they go in the water.

“Today we have moon jellyfish, so it’s early for the season for the man-o’-wars to start washing in. The water is too warm,” said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Chief Alex Bagwell

On Miami Beach, surfers took advantage of the big waves and gusty winds.

In North Bay Village, just outside of Channel 7’s studios, Biscayne Bay was very choppy.

Back on Hollywood Beach a group of teenagers made the best of the surf.

“Oh, my gosh, when we got here, it was smacking us,” said a girl.

The Broadwalk is usually crawling with rental bikes. Not so on Thursday.

When asked how many bikes he tends to rent out in these windy conditions, a bike shop employee said, “Zero, ’cause it’s so difficult to ride out there.”

For the snowbirds who are just getting back in town, these winds are a lot better than the freezing temperatures back home.

“Still a lot better from where we’re coming from. Four degrees in Niagara Falls,” said a beachgoer.

