It sure has been a beautiful week of weather featuring sunshine and below average, winter-like temperatures. Similar conditions will carry into our Friday and Saturday until a new storm system moves in, leading to rain and thunderstorms — some of which could be strong to severe — on Sunday.

This Friday, which is also Groundhog Day, temperatures are starting off milder and near-normal with many locations in the low to mid 60s. Expect temperatures to then warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Winds will also be fairly light out of the northwest to southwesterly directions.

On Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies and fantastic conditions with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s once again. Wakeup temperatures on Saturday will be several degrees cooler, however, with most mainland areas dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Then on Sunday, that’s when the next system arrives. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day Sunday with a likely line of rain and chance for strong storms roaring through midday.

The severe risk is low but does exist with isolated damaging winds and a tornado possible.

This will be part 1 of this system because part 2 arrives on Monday as this broad area of low pressure lingers near Florida. This will keep conditions unsettled with showers at times paired with milder temperatures.

It’s not until Tuesday when the front sweeps through from the north, ushering in breezy, cooler and drier conditions. Tuesday into Wednesday should be the coolest with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s.