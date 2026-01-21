FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board is set to decide whether or not to close seven campuses that have seen a drop in enrollment, but the local teachers union and concerned parents are voicing their concerns ahead of the critical vote.

Officials with the school district said there are thousands of seats that are empty in many of their campuses because of the dip in numbers, something that is happening nationwide.

Moreover, district officials said, from a financial perspective, it simply isn’t sustainable, but they have a whole plan they’ve been working on for two years.

Wednesday’s expected vote comes one day after 7News spoke with Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

“Everything is going to be great. We’re going to ensure that they have better learning opportunities and a better learning environment,” he said.

The superintendent’s comments reflect the high hopes that Broward County school leaders have for students who could be moving from one school to another this fall.

After a two-year process, the school board is set to take one last look at a school rearrangement plan that, officials said, will save the district millions of dollars as the number of students continues to drop.

“We have over 50,000 open seats in our schools, and so, we can’t continue to have small populated schools in our system anymore. It doesn’t support our bottom line,” said Hepburn.

The board’s plan would close the following schools:

Plantation Middle, with students moving to Plantation High, creating a grade 6-12 school.

North Fork Elementary, with students headed to Walker Elementary or split between four other schools.

Sunshine Elementary, with students moving to Fairway Elementary.

Panther Run Elementary, with students headed to Chapel Trail Elementary.

Bair Middle, with students moving to Westpine Middle.

Seagull Alternative High, with students moving to Whiddon Rogers Education Center.

While class sizes won’t increase, Hepburn said, opportunities for students will.

“We’re spending more money on operating the schools, keeping the lights on, the [air conditioning] going, keeping the water flowing, dealing with facilities, projects,” he said. “We’re spending more money on those things than we are on instruction.”

The plan came together after years of town halls and input from parents and students.

“These types of enrollment changes, they’re not unique to Broward County,” said a speaker at a town hall.

“This is my sincere petition that every measure that can be taken to keep the doors open,” said a student.

“Glades is a perfect school, which has nothing that needs to be shut down,” said another student.

Not everyone got what they wanted, but officials hope the transition is smooth after the board’s vote.

“We will be coming to you, parents, to get additional input and feedback, just to make sure we’re addressing all of your needs,” said Hepburn.

But not everyone is a fan. At a news conference help Wednesday morning, the Broward Teachers Union warned about the possible fallout from closing these schools.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said the school system still did not do its due diligence, especially when trying to deal with all the cities that might be affected by these closures.

“The staff has not brought forward an authentic, genuine business plan on having the cities come in and help, because they all will. They love our public schools. Their children go to our public schools. They graduated from our public schools. Why would they not want to be part of the process?” said Fusco.

“I’ll speak on the City of Sunrise. We have a bunch of new development happening in the next three to five years,” said Sunrise Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Guzman. “We’re going to have families with nowhere to take their kid to school.”

The school board is expected to take a vote sometime on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.