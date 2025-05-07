POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that left two men dead in Pompano Beach in March 2023, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced.

Neil Andrews, of Pompano Beach, was taken into custody on April 9, 2024, by U.S. Marshals in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was extradited to Broward County on Monday, and is currently being held at BSO’s Main Jail.

The shooting occurred on March 23, 2023, at around 10:45 a.m. near the 300 block of Southeast 11th Avenue.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to a report of shots fired and found two men — Joshua Moise, 23, of Lauderdale Lakes, and K-CI Octelus, 24, of Oakland Park — dead at the scene.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units launched an investigation, which was later submitted to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for review. After the review, an arrest warrant for Andrews was issued.

Andrews faces two counts of manslaughter and one count of removing the serial number from a firearm.

