Similar as last weekend, another front is on the move into South Florida, which will lead to damp, dreary and cool weather once again. Thankfully, this time no severe weather is expected.

The front is across central Florida this Saturday morning but will continue to progress south down the peninsula, moving through the area this afternoon.

Ahead of this front, temperatures will quickly surge back into the low to mid 80s once again with morning sunshine. Miami may tie its record high of 84F.

Then once the front approaches in the afternoon, clouds will increase and eventually scattered showers will move in. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s, with cooling first beginning across Broward County.

The front will stall just to our south tonight into tomorrow, keeping us on the cooler side of the front. Lows will dip into the mid 60s across most South Florida locations overnight followed by highs in the low 70s on Sunday. Depending on how widespread the rain is, temperatures could even struggle to hit 70F.

Sunday will be more of a damp and dreary day with plenty of clouds overhead with wet conditions. The best chance for rain will be during the morning and midday hours before activity will gradually taper off during the evening while the onshore breeze builds. There is even the potential for pockets of heavy rain so ponding and isolated flooding cannot be ruled out where the main line of rain sets up.

By Monday, the stalled front lifts back north across the area as a warm front, leading to warm and humid conditions once again. Skies will remain mostly cloudy while a few showers and storms will remain possible, especially in the morning.

Monday into Tuesday, highs will reach the low 80s ahead of our next front. This next front will arrive Wednesday morning, with times of rain and thunderstorms ahead of it Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Then behind this front, the model guidance continues to suggest a better cool down with highs Wednesday and Thursday in the low to mid 70s and lows Thursday morning in the 50s.