Life’s a bitch. Then you turn into one.

That’s the gist of “Nightbitch.” During the day, Amy Adams gives everything she’s got, and at night, she still works like a dog. Sound familiar?

Amy Adams (as Mother): “I feel like I’m stuck.”

Motherhood is “ruff.”

Amy Adams (as Mother): “I’m never going to be smart, happy or thin, ever again.”

Amy Adams is Mother in “Nightbitch.” She’s also the producer of the flick, which was originally a best-selling novel.

And it was read at first sight.

Amy Adams: “I read it and kind of devoured it, which is actually what I did, but it sounds like I’m saying that as a weird pun for ‘Nightbitch,’ but I devoured it, and I really loved the characters.”

Zoë Chao (as Jen): “You’re an artist, right?”

Amy Adams (as Mother): “I used to be.”

Zoë Chao (as Jen): “Wow.”

Mary Holland (as Miriam): “I used to be a stripper.”

In this dark comedy, Amy starts to lose her identity once she becomes a stay-at-home mom. #Relatable.

Amy Adams: “I’d like to say that ‘Nightbitch’ is sort of the manifestation of Mother’s fear and frustration. lots of other things just all kind of like boiling under the surface, and it’s sort of this manifestation inside of her that starts to transform her into something more wild.”

Wild like she may be turning into a dog.

Amy Adams: “It deals with identity, transformation, but it follows Mother through this period of her life where she finds herself alone and isolated with her toddler son. You can have struggles and exhaustion and disappointment, but also have extreme joy and extreme love.”

Because feelings for all mommies can be a barking madness.

Amy Adams: “I had never seen motherhood and parenthood and relationships presented in this way. It just felt like there was an opportunity to show some authenticity that we don’t often see.”

Amy Adams (as Mother): “I am an animal. I am Nightbitch.”

“Nightbitch” opens in theaters December 6th.

