A stunning weekend of weather is ahead for South Florida!

A front will cross through early Saturday morning around sunrise, unleashing a stretch of dry and generally sunny conditions. This front will also lead to a minor dip in degrees, especially when it comes to our low temperatures.

The weekend will start with temperatures several degrees below average, bottoming down into the mid 60s for much of South Florida Saturday morning.

That will then give way to highs mainly in the low 80s for the afternoon Saturday. These mild conditions will be paired with lots of sunshine, very low humidity and a gentle breeze out of the northwest.

That northwest wind will remain locked in Saturday night, which is when the minor chill as a result from the front peaks. Expect widespread lows in the low 60s with the potential for upper 50s inland.

Despite the cooler start Sunday, daytime temperatures will be similar as Saturday.

Heading into next week, temperatures will gradually warm up back to near-seasonable levels for both highs and lows. That will be paired with sunshine and very low rain chances.

A second front will arrive Wednesday but this one is not expected to affect temperatures much and should come through with little to no rain.