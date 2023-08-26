Lots of changes ahead to our weather pattern in South Florida as we continue to track Invest 93L, which is an area of disturbed weather the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential tropical development currently over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Before then, South Florida will enjoy a relatively nice and quiet weekend with a good deal of sunshine and low rain chances.

Expect mostly sunny skies and just an isolated shower this Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday will be fairly similar with a few more clouds and up to a 40% chance for inland showers and storms.

By next week, rain chances ramp up to a 50-60% chance as that low over the Caribbean tracks into the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center currently gives this system a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next 7 days, meaning a tropical depression or storm will likely develop by early next week.

For South Florida, we are confident that we will get moisture from this system, leading to rounds of showers and storms stremaing in from the south, but how much rain and how strong the winds will be are the main questions remaining.

That is dependent on the track. There will not be a landfall of this system on Miami-Dade, Broward or the Keys as it is currently forecast to track into the west coast or panhandle of Florida on Wednesday as a tropical storm or low-end hurricane.

The exact track is uncertain so that makes it unknown as widespread or heavy the rain will be for us. Heavy rain in spots is still looking rather likely along with at least some gusty winds Tuesday into Wednesday, however.

Conditions should then improve behind this storm on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is Tropical Storm Franklin, which is forecast to become a major hurricane near Bermuda on Tuesday. This poses no direct threat to the US.

There are also two other areas to watch for potential development far from land with no threat to the US.