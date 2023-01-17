You might be asking yourself, “Self, what the fox is on Fox?” Well, self, we have your answer, with a look at what you can see this week, right here on the ole Circle 7.

Teri Hatcher and James Denton: “The island isn’t big enough.”

Reunited, and it feels so good.

They were a married couple on “Desperate Housewives,” and now Teri Hatcher and James Denton reunite on Monday’s episode of “Fantasy Island.” They play empty nesters seeking answers on how to spend their time.

Character on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit”: “We will find her.”

The search is on for a college student who goes missing during a house party on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.”

Matt Czuchry (as Dr. Conrad Hawkins): “We need you to operate on him.”

Tuesday, it’s the season finale of “The Resident.”

Conrad rushes to help when Sammie comes into Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, and a heart arrives for the governor’s transplant. And if you don’t know who Conrad and Sammie are, where have you been?

If you missed it the first time around, catch an encore of this week’s “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.”

Jane Krakowski: “That is correct.”

Tune in Wednesday as stars test their musical knowledge on “Name That Tune,” all in the name of charity.

This week’s contenders are Craig Ferguson vs. Jack McBrayer, and Tisha Campbell vs. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren.

That’s followed by “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” where celebrity recruits try to survive real military training.

Wednesday’s episode sees the celebs motivating each other as the challenges get tougher.

Beverly Mitchell: “You don’t want to give up, because you wanted to stay with everyone, and you wanted to see what you’re capable of.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Who gets the first black jacket?”

Thursday on “Hell’s Kitchen,” the final seven chefs compete for five coveted black jackets.

And Kat searches for a donor when she decides she wants to be a mother in “Call Me Kat.”

The action is dialed up for “WWE Friday Night SmackDown.”

Sunday is the series premiere of “Accused.”

Each episode opens in a courtroom, but you won’t know what crime has been committed until you see the flashbacks through the defendant’s point of view.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.