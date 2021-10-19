FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Medical Center has unveiled a giant inflatable breast exhibit for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It stands nearly 13 feet tall, showing the inner workings of the breast as an educational tool.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Broward Health’s Dr. Alia Abdulla. “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and so we have decided to have an inflatable breast. I think it’s great for education.”

Visitors also met with Hamatie Sahadeo, a breast cancer survivor, to learn about her journey. She encouraged all women to make time for their annual breast exam.

“It was a little emotional for me to see that,” said Sahadeo, “but just because I have been through this and it’s fresh. I have a better understanding of why it’s out here and why other women should, I mean, consider how important our mammogram is.”

