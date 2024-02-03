(WSVN) - A family opened an alert only to find man in their house.

“Our first thought was is that our little brother?” said home resident. But it was not. It was a stranger who had broken in through their back door.

They watched as the man headed to their bedroom and made himself at home, even getting in the shower.

The Nardi’s immediately called police.

“Our fur babies are there. There’s a man in our house. We don’t know. We just need to get home.” said resident.

Police rushed in a few minutes later catching the man wearing nothing but a towel in the living room. “He was naked, sitting on our couch.” said resident.

Police arrested Samuel Smith. He was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and possession of meth.

“You don’t just violate people like that. It doesn’t matter what kind of psychosis you’re in. It doesn’t matter what kind of drugs you use. You don’t break into people’s houses and violate them that way.” said resident.

The Nardi’s said they have disinfected their room and bleached their shower, but still feel uneasy.

“Now this couch every time we leave it gets put in front of the back door.” said resident.

They’ve also added a dead bolt and are planning on getting another camera. Something they say everyone should consider.

“Be careful. Because you never know.” said resident. The couple said they were mostly concerned for their dogs’ safety during the break-in.

They strongly encourage their neighbors to install deadbolt locks and get security cameras if they don’t have them already.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.