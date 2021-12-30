CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A realtor ambushed and killed on the job, and just one station has the chilling calls to 911.

Operator: “Hi, this is the Coral Springs Fire Department. Your phone dialed 911. Is everything OK?”

Resident: “I think somebody got shot.”

They’re chilling emergency calls, reporting a killing in the neighborhood.

Male caller: “We heard the shots, looked up and then we saw a black car takeoff.”

Woman caller: “It was like three shots.”

The shots took the life of a mother and realtor.

Sara Michelle Trost was fired upon while inside her Jeep, on the 5700 Block of Northwest 48th Court in Coral Springs last week.

“It’s scary, you would never think that something like this would happen next to your house,” said a neighbor.

Shock and sadness overcame this quiet residential area, two days before Christmas.

Bullets were fired into Trost’s Jeep, before witnesses said a black sedan drove off.

Male caller: “It took off out of our neighborhood. We’re in the Arbours.”

The shooting was heard and seen by those within the Arbours neighborhood and some called 911.

Fire department operator: “The person sitting in the white Jeep?”

Caller: “Yes. There’s blood! Oh, my God!”

Operator: “OK, we’re definitely getting some officers in the area, OK?”

Caller: “Oh, my God!”

Soon after the murder of the 40-year-old Trost, the man was tracked down and arrested in Palm Beach County.

Raymond Wesley Reese was charged with first-degree murder.

Police told 7News that they are looking into the possibility that the shooting may be related to a dispute between a tenant and a landlord.

Neighbors said Trost had been there to show the home. She had made upbeat videos of the properties she sought to help sell.

She also appeared passionate about helping animals, based on social media posts of rescued pets.

But this mother of a young child is now gone, taken while on the job.

