The latest advisory on Hurricane Ian indicates a still-strengthening hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are up to 100 mph! Currently the center of the hurricane is located over the extreme NW Caribbean. Ian is forecast to move over western Cuba with impacts overnight into Tuesday morning. Then, the system will head northward in the Gulf of Mexico as a major hurricane. South Florida is not in the forecast cone. Still, widespread impacts of gusty winds, torrential rain, and elevated storm surge are likely. Stay tuned to Channel 7, and media sources, for continued coverage. UPDATE: South Florida is now under a Street Flood Watch until Thursday morning (8 AM). Look for heavy rain bands moving across the area for the next couple of days.

