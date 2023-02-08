MIAMI (WSVN) - A fourth person connected to a case involving two ex- Hialeah Police officers faced a judge, Wednesday.

Juan Prieto Confina is accused of notarizing an affidavit without the victim’s permission.

Defendant Ali Amin Saleh allegedly coerced the victim into signing the document.

On Wednesday, officers Rafael Otano and Lorenzo Orfila requested bond in court.

They stand accused of kidnapping and beating the victim while he was handcuffed.

