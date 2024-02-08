NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police caught and cuffed three men in North Miami Beach after officers made quite a find.

Garris Nickle, Michael Malcom and Rodney Ragin were taken into custody on Wednesday. The trio face several charges, including drug possession and squatting.

But police were in for another surprise when they they entered the home that, detectives said, did not belong to any of the suspects.

Not only did officers find drugs, but they also discovered more than two dozen electric scooters on the property.

The scooters were confiscated and towed away.

