DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three dogs have died and one person is hospitalized after a mobile home in Davie went up in flames early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the home along Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 132nd Avenue around 4:30a.m.

Flames were seen shooting out of the home along with thick clouds of smoke filling the air.

Crews worked through the morning to contain the fire.

Officials said two people were inside the home sleeping when the fire broke out.

One person was taken to the hospital and the other is expected to be OK.

The homeowner said she owes her life to her dogs, that unfortunately, did not survive the blaze.

“The dog woke me up first. And then I heard this crackling sound and I couldn’t figure out what the crackling was. And[…] said sounds like somebody crackling paper,” she said. “And then all of a sudden what I smelled was the smoke. And I said there’s smoke somewhere. I got up, walked into the kitchen and it was on fire. And then I yelled ‘fire’ to Reggie and he came out of the bathroom and we got out.

The mobile home suffered extensive damage.

At this time, it appears that nearby units weren’t affected by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.