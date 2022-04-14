FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people, including a state trooper, have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95.

The crash happened along I-95 in the northbound lanes near State Road 84, at around 5 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the cruiser could be seen significantly damaged in the roadway.

Heavy traffic delays could be seen along the interstate due to the crash.

7News cameras captured the moment first responders arrived on the scene and transported the state trooper to Broward Health Medical Center.

His condition is unknown.

Officials said one other person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is still unclear what caused the crash.

Those who frequent this area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

