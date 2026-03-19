PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested after, police said, they shot several bullets at a strip club in Pinecrest.

The incident happened at Stir Crazy, located along U.S. 1, near Southwest 124th Street early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance footage caught the shots being fired from a Lamborghini SUV, with bullets hitting the front door and wall, leaving several bullet holes.

The vehicle later crashed after a brief police pursuit.

No injuries were reported.

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