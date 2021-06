DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two cars ended up on a collision course in Davie.

7SkyForce flew over the crash near a bus stop on the Davie Road Extension near University Drive.

At least two people were hurt.

No details have been released on how this crash happened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.