FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a van plunged into a canal at a marina in Fort Lauderdale, officials and witnesses said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the Yacht Haven Park & Marina along the 2300 block of West State Road 84, just after 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Cellphone video recorded from a nearby apartment building captured first responders at the gated marina.

Liam Lenihan told 7News he witnessed the crash.

“All of a sudden, boom, right through the gate, blew it to pieces,” he said.

Law enforcement and divers with FLFR were able to reach the victims from the sinking van.

“They drove into the back, into the water. The guy got rescued out of the car and then [paramedics] started CPR on him, came back to life,” said Lenihan, “and then the girl, she didn’t get pulled out till 15, 20 minutes later.”

Fire officials said the man nearly drowned. Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

As for why the van ended up in the water, that’s still not clear, though deputies remained at the scene for several hours investigating.

“Just that, just crazy, like unbelievable,” said Lenihan.

As of early Monday morning, the victims; conditions are unknown.

BSO did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information, as they continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.