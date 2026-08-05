Police took two people to the hospital following an overnight stabbing in a Fort Lauderdale parking lot.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 500 block of Southeast Ninth Court, at around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find two victims: one who had been stabbed and one suffering from injuries not from a stabbing.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported both victims to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not provided durther details about this stabbing, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.