What to Expect

The pattern is going to turn unsettled as moisture increases with an upper-level low (non-tropical). This in combination with a stalled front across the Southeast U.S. will trap the deep tropical moisture helping to fuel showers and storms at any time. Thursday starts to get active.

In the meantime, typical weather expected with overnight/morning showers on the breeze followed by afternoon inland storms moving toward the Gulf Coast.

Today in the Tropics

Tropical wave located several hundred miles West of the Cape Verde Islands is struggling. Conditions are marginally favorable for some development while it moves West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7