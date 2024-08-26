NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A personal watercraft accident left one person injured in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Captain Joe’s Boat Rentals in North Bay Village on Monday evening.

7News cameras captured the victim being transported from the platform boat to the dock.

The victim has facial injuries and was bandaged up.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be checked out.

