DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after tractor trailer burst into flames in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened northbound on Interstate 95, Monday afternoon.

Two other cars were also involved.

Crews were scene mopping up a fuel spill and a tow truck was brought in to get that trailer off the interstate.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed for some time as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.