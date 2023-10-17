MIAMI (WSVN) - Shots were fired at a South Florida busway, which sparked transit trouble.

7Skyforce hovered from above as police and rescue units treated a person that was hit by gunfire under the overhang in Naranja, Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital but there’s no word on their condition.

Police have not arrested anyone in regards to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.