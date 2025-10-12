LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute over a parking spot in Lauderhill led to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital and led officers to take another into custody, police said.

Lauderhill Police units responded to reports of an altercation between two men in the area of 1500 North State Road 7, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said one of the men suffered a stab wound during the incident.

Police said the victim drove himself toLauderhill Fire Station, where paramedics provided initial treatment before they transported him to Broward Health Medical Center.

Officials said the patient is expected to be OK.

Back at the scene, police detained the other man involved in the dispute and recovered a knife.

