FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a police-involved shooting outside a warehouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 5300 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue after receiving a call reporting a fire.

According to police, when they arrived they found a large fire and a suspect throwing a explosive devices.

At some point during the exchange, officers said they opened fire, killing the suspect.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as officers surrounded the warehouse and tapped off the area to being their investigation.

A shopping cart along with some burned debris was seen on the ground and right next to it was the person’s body.

The suspect’s identity is still unknown.

The fire was put out and it appears there’s no damage to any nearby structures.

The streets in the area are closed as officers investigate.

