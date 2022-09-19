NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated a fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to reports of a person who got shot near Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 69th Street around 4:15 a.m., Monday.

Units discovered an adult man who suffered from a gunshot wound to the head; Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The 50-year-old mother of the victim said the man shot was Marcell Whitsett; she continued to say that while he did not live the cleanest life, he was still her son.

According to his mother, Whitsett was “a happy-go-lucky guy, a DJ in the area who absolutely loved music.”

The man also left behind a 26-year-old son and a 22-year-old daughter.

As of 9 a.m., Northwest 18th Avenue between 70th and 68th street, have been closed off until further notice

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

