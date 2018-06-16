Zoo animals place bets for World Cup

(WSVN) - Zoo animals placed their bets for who they think will win the World Cup.

Zella the elephant predicts that Germany will be knocked out in the early rounds.

She also believes Senegal will be the final champions.

Nanook the baby polar bear believes otherwise after demolishing the box tagged with the Mexican flag.

Zookeepers say that’s a sign of Mexico’s coming defeat.

Germany and Mexico face each other, Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.