WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman homered, Erick Fedde pitched five solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Tuesday night.

One night after being no-hit for 6 2/3 innings, the Nationals scored early and pounded out 14 hits in winning for the second time in three games.

Fedde (7-9) beat the Marlins for the second time in less than a month, allowing a run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. On Aug. 24, he gave up a run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Juan Soto had three hits, an RBI and a walk for Washington, and Keibert Ruiz had three hits.

Lewin Diaz homered twice for the Marlins and is 5 for 10 with four runs scored in his last three games.

Miami starter Jesus Luzardo (5-8), drafted by the Nationals in 2016, allowed four runs on seven hits and was lifted after 4 1/3 innings.

Zimmerman’s 14th homer of the season, a blast into the upper deck in right-center, gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the second. Washington led 4-1 before Diaz’s second home run cut it to 4-2 in the seventh.

The Nationals pulled away with a four-run eighth that included two bases-loaded walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Manager Don Mattingly said RHP Sandy Alcantara was fine the day after being hit on the left knee by a smash from Juan Soto in the fourth inning of an eight-inning, one-hit effort. … C-OF Jorge Alfaro, who left Saturday’s game with left calf tightness, was available to pinch-hit.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez, who had an operation on his left ankle Sept. 2 and has been wearing a cast, had a follow-up procedure Tuesday. Bench coach Tim Bogar managed the team.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (7-7, 3.73) faces the Nationals for the third time this season. He’s 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 innings. He hasn’t won since June 10, and the Marlins are 2-7 in his nine starts since.

Nationals: LHP Josh Rogers (1-0, 3.65), who signed a minor league contract with the Nationals in June, makes his third start for Washington. He has allowed 12 hits in 12 1/3 innings, while walking four and striking out six.

