DETROIT (AP) — Backup quarterback Zach Wilson had a strong first half for the Dolphins and third-stringer Quinn Ewers threw for two second-half touchdowns as Miami beat the Detroit Lions 24-17 in the preseason on Saturday.

The teams had a pair of joint practices earlier in the week. Both teams’ starters participated in those workouts, but Saturday’s game was all about the reserves who are trying to earn roster spots.

Wilson, the Dolphins’ No. 2 QB behind Tua Tagovailoa, completed 15 of 23 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Ewers went 11 of 17 for 116 yards.

“The journey of a quarterback is being able to take whatever reps you get and play your game,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “This was a good day for both of those guys. Quinn made the most of his opportunities and Zach did some nice things in the first half.”

McDaniel wasn’t about to declare either quarterback the winner on the day.

“I’m not going to overreact to one day of results,” he said. “We’re going to focus on the process.”

The Lions (1-2) also took a long look at their second- and third-string quarterbacks with Jared Goff on the sideline. Kyle Allen impressed in the first half, going 14 of 17 for 124 yards and two scores.

“Kyle made some critical throws at critical times, and that was an awesome two-minute drill before the half,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “He’s going a really good command of the offense and he doesn’t get frazzled.”

Hendon Hooker struggled in the final two quarters, completing 6 of 13 throws for 61 yards and an interception.

“Right now, I would trust Kyle more, but we’re still going to coach Hooker up,” Campbell said. “I’m going to try to get him more reps against this week.”

Ollie Gordon II had 50 yards rushing for the Dolphins on 10 carries. Jacob Saylors led the Lions with 13 carries for 39 yards.

The Dolphins (1-0-1) took a 7-0 lead on Wilson’s 11-yard pass to Dee Eskridge late in the first quarter. Detroit tied the game midway through the second on Allen’s 11-yard pass to Jackson Meeks.

Miami drove to the Detroit 9 in the final two minutes of the first half, but Isaac Ukwu sacked Wilson on fourth-and-4.

Isaac TeSlaa caught an 18-yard pass from Allen with 30 seconds left to give the Lions a 14-7 halftime lead.

“We’ve got a really good, really complete offense,” Allen said. “I know I have options on every play, and I’m confident that I’m going to know where to go on every call. That’s a nice feeling.”

Ewers threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease Jr. on his first drive to tie the game, but a fumbled punt led to a 33-yard field goal by Jake Bates and a 17-14 Lions lead.

Ewers hit Wease for an 8-yard score to make it 21-17 with 12:22 to play. After a Lions punt put the ball on Miami’s 5, Ewers led a 15-play, 92-yard drive that ended with Jason Sanders’ 22-yard field goal with 1:53 left.

“We’ll have to see the film, because there are times that you find out you didn’t play as well as you think you did, but that felt like a good performance,” Ewers said. “It’s definitely nice to get a win under my belt.”

The Lions drove to the Miami 13 in the last 30 seconds, but Ethan Robinson intercepted Hooker’s pass with 22 seconds left.

“I liked that two-minute drive,” Campbell said. “It took us a while to get going, but he stayed calm and the ball went where the coverage said it should go. Even on that last play, he had the right look, but (Robinson) made a great play.”

