HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Anaiyah, a 12-year-old patient at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, has become a dedicated supporter of the Florida Panthers, cheering them on from her hospital bed.

Anaiyah, who recently received a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) to support her heart, has been an inpatient for 65 days and is likely to be added to the transplant list soon.

Despite her health challenges, Anaiyah has found solace and strength in music therapy. She plays several instruments, including the flute and guitar, and credits music therapy with significantly improving her well-being.

Super fan & patient Aniyah wrote a special song to pump up the @flapanthers before game 6! Thanks for bringing smiles to our patients and families faces and good luck CATS! ❤️🏆#timetohunt #nhl #stanleycupfinal pic.twitter.com/A9lLOCsBEB — Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (@JDCHospital) June 21, 2024

Recently, accompanied by her music therapist Alison, Anaiyah wrote and performed a “hype” song to encourage the Panthers and her favorite player, Sasha Barkov.

Barkov, a star forward for the Panthers, is known for his generosity towards Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

For the past five seasons, he has donated $1,600 for each goal he scores and $800 for each assist during the regular season and playoffs to the hospital’s foundation.

Additionally, Barkov provides a suite at each Panthers home game for hospital patients and their families.

