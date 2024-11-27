CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) — Following their victory against the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton stopped a fan’s terrifying fall with a split-second save.

Tyler Trussell, who recorded the incident, told 7News the whole event was chaotic.

“So I go to a few games a year; I try to, and this was honestly one of the most chaotic endings of a game I’ve been to in regard to being in the stands,” said Trussell.

Once the game ended, a young fan was one of many rushing to the railing to get autographs or high fives from their favorite players.

Security attempted to temper the situation, to no avail.

“You can’t lean over here,” said one security guard, attempting to pull them back.

“The poor security guard, unfortunately, it seems like he’s getting a lot of backlash online. But he was trying to do what he could,” said Trussell.

Things would turn frightening when the young fan lost his footing near a gap in the railing, falling headfirst towards the ground.

“I yell his name, and he looks up. And as I yell his name, this kid starts leaning over the edge and falls,” said Trussell.

It was then when Tershawn Wharton approached the entrance to his team’s locker room, watching as the boy fell towards a potentially serious injury. Acting fast, he lunged forward, pushing him into the stands and cushioning his fall.

Now, he is being hailed as a hero.

“I just kind of pushed him into the stands a little bit to brace his fall because I seen him coming down headfirst,” said Wharton. “His neck would’ve been seriously injured for sure.”

After stopping the fall, he checked to make sure the child was not hurt.

“He was like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re fine, you’re fine,'” said Wharton. “I’m like, ‘Are you okay?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m OK. I’m OK.’ So I just put him back up there.”

Wharton said he hopes to get in contact with the boy and his family to invite them to the upcoming Chiefs game.

