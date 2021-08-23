(WSVN) - A huge golf community is right here in Miami, where people can play all year round.

Every year, the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship welcomes the top golfers from ages five through 12 to play at Pinehurst, where a pair of South Florida brothers continue to take care of business.

Against some of the best talent in the world, the Monssoh brothers are accomplishing amazing feats.

“I can’t put it in words,” said 9-year-old Axel Monssoh. “This is awesome what we’re doing because I never imagined doing this with this little guy.”

For Axel and his 6-year-old brother Victor, winning is what they do and they do it quite a bit.

“What these boys have been able to accomplish is something that no one accomplishes, honestly, sometimes ever in their career,” said Crandon Park Golf coach Zachary Newell.

This past summer, Victor concluded his season with two world championships, including the 2021 U.S. World Kids at Prestigious Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Victor destroyed the six and under field with a score of 11 under par, five shots better than second place.

“I was very happy, and walking away with a trophy is actually very, very good and I want to walk away with a trophy every time,” Victor said.

Axel admits Victor is better than he was at six years old, but for the Monssohs, it’s all just brotherly love.

“I love how he’s my little brother,” Axel said. “Yeah, it’s awesome being his first coach, so funny. We always have fun together, so I love being his coach.”

Their bond is so tight that Victor couldn’t hold back his emotions knowing Axel has been instrumental to his golf game.

“He means a lot to me,” Victor said. “He is very, very important to me.”

“He learns by watching Axel’s mistakes,” said Axel and Victor’s father Florent Monssoh, “so he tries to not repeat the same mistake.”

Two siblings dominating a similar sport may seem familiar.

“I don’t think it’s been seen since the Williams sisters, so I think it’s 100% comparable,” said Newell.

There’s only one problem — some day one brother has to emerge as top dog.

“I do not wanna be Venus, because then Victor’s gonna always beat me,” Axel said. “I always wanna beat you, Victor.”

