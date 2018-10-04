You can get paid $25 an hour to watch sports

(WSVN) - If you have a passion for watching sports for hours on end, then this is the job for you.

Streaming Observer is looking to hire a resident Sports Junkie to stream sporting events on a host of provided devices and services.

The best part is the job pays $25 an hour.

The Sports Junkie will be required to take notes and collect some data about their viewing experience, take an occasional photo or video related to their experience, and must be available to work at least 10 hours a week.

You must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. resident and you must have a reliable internet connection. You also need to have a television, a smartphone and computer, and you must be good at responding to emails and providing updates.

For more info and to apply, click here.

