PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization founded by a Major League Baseball pro held a walk to help children living with cancer and the facilities that are treating them.

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation held its 12th annual Walk-Off for Cancer in Parkland, Sunday morning.

More than 1,000 people walked to support places like Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Anthony Rizzo, a first baseman for the New York Yankees, survived cancer when he was a teenager. He said he is dedicated to helping children who are battling the disease.

“Whether it’s sending food or doing different events at the hospitals, donating toys and whatnot, presents,” he said, “but for the kids, I just hope that they know that there’s a lot of people supporting them at all times, and that when they’re feeling down, to try and lift them up any way we can”

The event raised $1.3 million for pediatric cancer families and facilities.

