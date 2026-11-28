(CNN) — Bronson Reed, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star, has died at 38, the company announced on Friday.

Reed, whose real name is Jermaine Haley, died due to “medical complications,” according to WWE.

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” WWE said in a statement.

WWE did not give additional details on Reed’s death.

Reed’s passing comes after he suffered an injury during WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.

According to multiple outlets, he had suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney and stayed behind in Saudi Arabia for additional medical treatment.

The Australian native Reed had two stints in WWE, from 2019 to 2021 and was brought back a year later up until his death.

Reed is the second wrestler to die in the last few months after Benjamin Satterley, an English wrestling star passed away at the age of 40 in September. The circumstances and cause of his death were not provided at the time.

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