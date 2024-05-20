(CNN) — Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler finished strong Sunday at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, days after being arrested as he drove to the tournament’s second round.

Scheffler shot a six-under par 66 to finish the tournament with a final score of 13-under – likely to fall well behind the winning pace, however.

Speaking to reporters after his final round, Scheffler said he’s not sure what the next steps of the legal process will be following his arrest on felony and other charges after reportedly trying to drive around the scene of a fatal crash Friday morning.

“I think it’s all up in the air. I’m not really sure what the next days have in store,” Scheffler said. “I think I’m able to get home tonight, but we’ll see when I leave here. I haven’t really had much chance to assess the situation off the course.”

The 27-year-old golfer was attempting to drive to Valhalla Golf Club at about 6 a.m. Friday when he came to the scene of a fatal crash. He allegedly injured a police officer who was directing traffic and was then detained and arrested, according to police.

Scheffler was charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, along with lesser charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, according to Jefferson County court records. He was released from jail and returned to the golf course for his tee time.

Scheffler’s attorney, Steven Romines, told CNN in a statement Friday he plans to plead not guilty to the charges.

According to a Louisville Metro Police report, Scheffler was trying to gain access to the golf course when he was stopped by an officer wearing a full police uniform and a yellow reflective rain jacket.

The officer, identified as Det. Bryan Gillis, stopped Scheffler and attempted to give instructions.

“Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground,” the report states.

Romines told CNN it had been a chaotic situation for his client.

“He was proceeding as directed by another traffic officer and driving a marked player’s vehicle with credentials visible,” Romines said. “In the confusion, Scottie is alleged to have disregarded a different officer’s traffic signals resulting in these charges.”

Romines said Scheffler had stopped immediately when directed and never assaulted an officer.

In a statement, Scheffler said he had been proceeding as directed and “there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.”

The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office said Sunday officials had “made no decisions” in Scheffler’s case. “We continue to gather information in the case and will review and proceed accordingly,” the office said in a statement.

Scheffler’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

His arrest represents a stark contrast from his clean image, David Dusek, senior writer at Golfweek said after the player’s arrest Friday.

“Scottie Scheffler is one of the most squeaky clean, upright, outstanding, well-respected players out here on the PGA Tour,” Dusek said. “He is someone who is known for having a very calm, level head on the golf course and he keeps that when he’s off the golf course as well.”



The World No. 1 said he’s currently planning to play at next week’s PGA Tour event, the Charles Schwab Challenge, in Fort Worth, Texas. Scheffler resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and he and his wife Meredith welcomed their first child this month.

